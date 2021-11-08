Water supply hit due to increase in pollutants in Yamuna: Delhi Govt.

NEW DELHI

08 November 2021 01:18 IST

‘Discharge of sewage by Haryana led to rise in ammonia levels’

Due to the increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna near Wazirabad, water supply in the Capital was hit on Sunday but was restored by evening, the Delhi Government said.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said water production was hit due to heavy sewage and industrial discharge from Haryana and asked people to use water judiciously.

Mr. Chadha said, “Heavy sewage and industrial waste was discharged by Haryana during Diwali in the Yamuna, which increased ammonia levels, forcing water treatment plants to reduce operating capacity by 50%. However, by evening, the situation was stabilised and the plants are operating above 90% capacity.”

He said the level of ammonia in the Yamuna increased to 3 ppm (parts per million), affecting water production at Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chadrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad treatment plants.

The DJB water quality management team has increased the dosage of coagulants and disinfectants in the raw Yamuna water to control the increase in water pollution and to maintain water quality as per production norms, the Delhi Government said.

The water production at Wazirabad plant was reduced to 129.37 million gallons per day (MGD) against 134 MGD capacity due to pollutants discharged in the Yamuna. The Delhi Government has said it is working closely with Haryana to address the issue of ammonia in the Yamuna.

The Ganga canal that is shut during the Dussehra-Diwali period for annual maintenance also impacted the amount of water available in the city, Mr. Chadha said.