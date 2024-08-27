Water cannons, Barricades: Kolkata police puts in high-security ring at secretariat ahead of Nabanna Abhijan student protest

In the wake of the Nabanna Abhijan Rally called for Tuesday (August 27, 2024) to protest the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, the West Bengal police have tightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat "Nabanna".

Ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

On Monday (August 26, 2024), the West Bengal Police called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat "illegal" and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan Rally' is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organizations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata. Meanwhile, in the view of Nabanna Abhiyan, the Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

As per the traffic advisory, the vehicles coming from the Kolaghat side along NH 16, who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail of Nibedita Setu from Nibra for going towards Kolkata while the vehicles coming from the Dankuni side, who intend to avail of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail Nibedita Setu for going towards Kolkata.

Howrah-bound vehicles coming from Kolkata who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge or Howrah Bridge can avail of Nibedita Setu while Kolkata-bound vehicles from Howrah Railway Station, who intend to avail of Howrah Bridge or 2nd Hooghly Bridge can move towards Kolkata through GT road and avail Nibedita Setu.

The vehicular movement is restricted on several routes including Kona Expressway between Nibra and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Andul Road between Alampur and Lakshmi Narayantala More, GT Road between Mallick Fatak and Betaitala, between Mandirtala and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, between Kazipara and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Foreshore Road - Kazipara to Ramkrishnapur Crossing.

It is also restricted on Howrah Railway Station to Grand Foreshore Road, H.M Bose Road/ RB Setu/ HIT Bridge to Howrah Bridge Kolkata side, HIT Bridge to RB Setu and M.B Road to N.S Road- Mallick Fatak. Earlier on Monday (August 26, 2024), Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar said they have rejected an application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold a rally called 'Nabanna Abhijan' on August 27.

He added that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar said, "They had announced through social media and the press that they will be undertaking a program called Nabanna Abhijan on 27th August, but they did not seek permission, which is a mandatory requirement as far as the High Court directives."

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

