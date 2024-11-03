Watch: Yogi Adityanath’s slogan ‘Batenge to katenge’ | What does it imply?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday (October 26, 2024) backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s controversial remark — ‘batenge to katenge’, claiming that Hindus ‘will be slaughtered if divided’ — with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale saying that the slogan, calling for unity among Hindus, is the lifetime pledge of the Sangh.

Mr. Hosbale was speaking at the culmination of the RSS’s two-day executive meeting held in Mathura, where he also took a jibe at the Congress, saying that those who claim to run a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)’ are not even ready to meet with the RSS.

The U.P. CM has been using the full slogan ‘Batenge to katenge....Ek rahenge to nek rakenge (Will be slaughtered if divided... Unity will make us worthy)‘ at a number of public rallies in response to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh following the recent political unrest in the neighbouring country.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S