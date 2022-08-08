Watch | Who is Yasin Malik?

A video on Yasin Malik

On May 25, 2022, Yasin Malik was convicted by an NIA court in Delhi on charges of terrorism and was awarded life in prison. In response, Yasin chose not to contest the charges and instead pleaded guilty.

Hailing from Srinagar, Yasin stepped into the politics of Kashmir at a very young age. From forming his party at 17, to disrupting cricket matches and later fiercely campaigning in the 1987 election, Yasin Malik spearheaded the separatist movement in Kashmir.

While he gave up arms in 1994 and adopted peaceful methods to resolve the Kashmir issue, Yasin remains the poster boy of separatism in Kashmir.

So, who is Yasin Malik, and how did he end up in prison?