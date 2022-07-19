Watch | Who are India’s Vice-Presidential candidates?

A video on Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva, India’s Vice-Presidential candidates

The election for the post of the 14th Vice President of India will be held on August 6th.

The five-year term of the incumbent M. Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end.

Both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition have announced their candidates

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who till recently served as Governor of West Bengal, is the NDA’s candidate.

The opposition has fielded former Union Minister and former Governor Margaret Alva, as its candidate.

The vice president is also a member of Parliament and is the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college which includes members of the Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha.