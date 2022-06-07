Watch | Who are India’s ASHA workers?

A video on India’s ASHA workers, who recently won WHO’s 2022 Global Leaders Award.

Accredited Social Health Activist Workers, or ASHA workers, are India’s frontline rural healthcare workers. They are female community health workers, trained to function as a bridge between the community and the public health system.

They have recently won the WHO’s 2022 Global Leaders Award. The honour recognises contributions to advancing global health, leadership, and commitment to regional health issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded ASHA workers for “ensuring a healthy India”.

What are their responsibilities? How are ASHA workers selected?