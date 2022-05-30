Watch | Where is Sir Creek and why is it disputed?

The Hindu Bureau May 30, 2022 20:27 IST

A video on the 96 km estuary that lies between Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province

A video on the 96 km estuary that lies between Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province

Sir Creek is a 96km estuary that lies between Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province. Sir Creek is known for its quality seafood. But it is also a disputed land. India claims the boundary should lie in the middle of the creek. Pakistan claims the boundary should lie in the eastern bank, closer to India. The fishermen of Sir Creek are often caught in this crossfire. In frames: Sir Creek’s fish basket



Our code of editorial values