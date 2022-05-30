National

Watch | Where is Sir Creek and why is it disputed?

Sir Creek is a 96km estuary that lies between Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Sir Creek is known for its quality seafood. But it is also a disputed land. India claims the boundary should lie in the middle of the creek. Pakistan claims the boundary should lie in the eastern bank, closer to India.

The fishermen of Sir Creek are often caught in this crossfire.

