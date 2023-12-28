Watch | When 63 MPs were suspended from Parliament in 1989

December 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The decision to suspend 146 members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined, during the 2023 Parliament Winter session, was unprecedented and historical.

But you may have also heard the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders, compare this to a similar instance from 1989, under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

At the time, the government had an overwhelming majority in parliament with the Congress itself having 426 members in the Lok Sabha. Balram Jakhar was the Lok Sabha Speaker.

On March 15, 1989, 63 members were suspended from the Lower House. According to The Hindu archives, the entire opposition was suspended after they demanded that the government discuss the Thakker Commission report on the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

That evening, Janata Dal leader VP Singh spoke to the media and accused the government of behaving in a brazen fashion.

So, can both these incidents, nearly 35 years apart, really be compared? The Hindu’s A.M. Jigeesh looks back at the events leading up to those suspensions, and what happened after.

Presentation and script: AM Jigeesh

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Richard Kujur