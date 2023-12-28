GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | When 63 MPs were suspended from Parliament in 1989

The Hindu’s A.M. Jigeesh looks back at the time when 63 opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha, under the Rajiv Gandhi government

December 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

A. M. Jigeesh

The decision to suspend 146 members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined, during the 2023 Parliament Winter session, was unprecedented and historical.

But you may have also heard the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders, compare this to a similar instance from 1989, under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

MPs suspended in Lok Sabha. Mr. Madhudandvate, Mr. V.P. Singh and other MPs at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on March 16, 1989.

MPs suspended in Lok Sabha. Mr. Madhudandvate, Mr. V.P. Singh and other MPs at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on March 16, 1989. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At the time, the government had an overwhelming majority in parliament with the Congress itself having 426 members in the Lok Sabha. Balram Jakhar was the Lok Sabha Speaker.

On March 15, 1989, 63 members were suspended from the Lower House. According to The Hindu archives, the entire opposition was suspended after they demanded that the government discuss the Thakker Commission report on the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

That evening, Janata Dal leader VP Singh spoke to the media and accused the government of behaving in a brazen fashion.

So, can both these incidents, nearly 35 years apart, really be compared? The Hindu’s A.M. Jigeesh looks back at the events leading up to those suspensions, and what happened after.

Also watch: Looking back at one of the frostiest Parliament sessions

Presentation and script: AM Jigeesh

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Richard Kujur

