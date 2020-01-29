Watch | What to expect in IPL 2020

It is almost that time of the year again! The 13th season of the IPL will begin on March 29, 2020. The title clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Mumbai on May 24 and the night matches will have the usual 8 p.m.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has announced some changes this season. There will be an off-field match official to supervise no-balls.

Concussion substitutes will be allowed subject to approval by the match referee. Concussion substitutes have been allowed in international cricket since 2019. Australian batsman Steve Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2019 Test at Lord’s under the rules.

An All Stars match will take place before this year's IPL to raise money for charity. The teams will comprise a mixed-bag of players from all franchises.

According to sources, the Governing Council, decided to reduce the number of matches starting at 4 p.m. to six. The idea is to protect the players and the spectators from extremely warm conditions in some parts of the country.