Watch | What is the Popular Front of India and why has it been controversial?

On September 28th, the government declared the Popular Front of India, or the PFI, as an unlawful association under the UAPA. 

The Union Home Ministry has banned the organisation for five years, along with eight associate organisations. 

This ban came after nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency when more than 100 of its top leaders were arrested. They were accused of funding terror acts, organising weapon training camps and radicalising people to join banned outfits. 

The hartal, called by the PFI to protest these arrests, had turned violent in many States. Police officers were attacked, buses were vandalised, and some places even saw the use of firebombs.

When was the PFI formed and why has it been so controversial?


