Watch | What is the Global Hunger Index and how is it calculated?

A video on Global Hunger Index and how is it calculated

The Global Hunger Index 2022 was released recently. Out of 121 countries in this list, India’s ranking is at 107

It was Jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, Non-Government Organisations from Ireland and Germany respectively.

What is the Global Hunger Index?

The Global Hunger Index, or GHI, has been released almost every year since 2000

It is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

The GHI is intended to raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger.

It provides a way to compare levels of hunger between countries and regions.

And even call attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.

The reason for mapping hunger is to ensure that the world achieves “Zero Hunger by 2030”, which is one of the Sustainable Development Goals laid out by the United Nations.

How is GHI calculated?

Each country’s GHI score is calculated based on four indicators.

1. Undernourishment – calculated by the share of the population with insufficient caloric intake.

2. Child stunting - calculated by the share of children under age five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition.

3. Child mortality - Calculated by the share of children who die before their fifth birthday, partly reflecting the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments

4. Child wasting - Calculated by the share of children under age five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition.

The GHI score is calculated on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where zero is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst.

What does the ranking say about India?

India’s score of 29.1 places it in the ‘serious’ category.

India also ranks below Sri Lanka (at 64), Nepal ( at 81), Bangladesh ( at 84), and Pakistan (at 99).

Afghanistan, at 109, is the only country in South Asia that performs worse than India on the index.

China is among the countries collectively ranked between 1 and 17 having a score of less than five.

India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index has consistently worsened in the last 10 years.