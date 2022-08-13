Watch | What are the rules for displaying the Indian flag?
A video on the new rules to keep in mind when hoisting the Indian tricolour
The Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended on July 19, 2022, listing important details to keep in mind when hoisting the national flag for the 75th Independence Day.
PM Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to hoist the flag from August 13th to 15th.
This video lists the do’s and don’ts.
