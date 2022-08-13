Watch | What are the rules for displaying the Indian flag?

The Hindu Bureau August 13, 2022 11:45 IST

A video on the new rules to keep in mind when hoisting the Indian tricolour

The Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended on July 19, 2022, listing important details to keep in mind when hoisting the national flag for the 75th Independence Day. PM Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to hoist the flag from August 13th to 15th. This video lists the do’s and don’ts.



