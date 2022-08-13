India

Watch | What are the rules for displaying the Indian flag?

The Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended on July 19, 2022, listing important details to keep in mind when hoisting the national flag for the 75th Independence Day.

PM Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to hoist the flag from August 13th to 15th.

This video lists the do’s and don’ts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Explains
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 11:46:41 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/watch-what-are-the-rules-for-displaying-the-indian-flag/article65764466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY