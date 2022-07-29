Watch | What are the powers of the President of India?
A video explaining the powers vested in the President of India
The Indian presidency differs from most presidencies across the world. The President does not exercise executive powers.
What are some of the important powers vested in the President?
As the head of the executive, the President has the power to dissolve or call the Houses of Parliament. Every legislation is enacted into a law only after receiving the President’s approval.
The President of India is the commander-in-chief of the Indian armed forces. He or she has the power to declare war or peace with any country, and all treaties are made in the name of the President.
