Watch | What are India’s surrogacy laws?

On October 8th, Tamil actor Nayantara and her husband posted a picture with their newborn baby. Within hours, the post exploded into a controversy.
Many thought the couple flouted the surrogacy law. Soon after, Tamil Nadu’s Health minister ordered an inquiry.
For long, India has been a hub of surrogacy. Couples from around the globe fly to India for its better and more affordable medical system.
But this has led to an increase in commercial surrogacy and malpractice. To curb this, the government started regulating surrogacy in the country.
So what do the surrogacy laws in India say? Who can opt for surrogacy in India? And who can be a surrogate mother?