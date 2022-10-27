Watch | What are India’s surrogacy laws?

Richard Kujur October 27, 2022 16:59 IST

Richard Kujur October 27, 2022 16:59 IST

A video on the surrogacy laws in India, and who is eligible for surrogacy

Watch | Who is eligible for surrogacy in India?

A video on the surrogacy laws in India, and who is eligible for surrogacy

On October 8th, Tamil actor Nayantara and her husband posted a picture with their newborn baby. Within hours, the post exploded into a controversy. Many thought the couple flouted the surrogacy law. Soon after, Tamil Nadu’s Health minister ordered an inquiry. For long, India has been a hub of surrogacy. Couples from around the globe fly to India for its better and more affordable medical system. But this has led to an increase in commercial surrogacy and malpractice. To curb this, the government started regulating surrogacy in the country. So what do the surrogacy laws in India say? Who can opt for surrogacy in India? And who can be a surrogate mother?



Our code of editorial values