Watch | What are India’s gun laws?

June 08, 2022 11:58 IST

The series of shootings in the USA have again triggered debates on gun policies in the country. It has also sparked comparisons with , including India. gun laws in other countries

, one has to be at least 21 years old to acquire a gun licence. To get a gun licence, the applicant must not have been convicted of any offence involving violence or moral turpitude five years prior to applying. In India

The applicant should not be of an ‘unsound mind’ and not a threat to public safety and peace. The number of firearms that an individual can procure has also been reduced from three to two, under the Arms Act amended in 2019.