Watch | What are India’s gun laws?

The Hindu Bureau June 08, 2022 11:58 IST

A video on what an applicant needs to acquire a gun licence in India and the punishments for violation of gun laws

A video on what an applicant needs to acquire a gun licence in India and the punishments for violation of gun laws

The series of shootings in the USA have again triggered debates on gun policies in the country. It has also sparked comparisons with , including India. gun laws in other countries , one has to be at least 21 years old to acquire a gun licence. To get a gun licence, the applicant must not have been convicted of any offence involving violence or moral turpitude five years prior to applying. In India The applicant should not be of an ‘unsound mind’ and not a threat to public safety and peace. The number of firearms that an individual can procure has also been reduced from three to two, under the Arms Act amended in 2019.



Our code of editorial values