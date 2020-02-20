Watch | Wall built in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit

20 February 2020 15:45 IST

A video on the newly-erected wall in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, the government has built a new wall at a few patches to hide slums dotting the road that his convoy would use.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner has denied this claim, saying it was built to prevent encroachments.

Trees have been trimmed, fully grown palm trees have been planted and even electric poles and pillars of under-construction metro system have been painted while special cameras have been installed along the roads for enhanced security.

