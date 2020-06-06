Watch | Uthenge Hum, a video by Virtual Bharat in association with The Hindu

06 June 2020 10:29 IST

Uthenge Hum, a video by Virtual Bharat in association with The Hindu, captures India in the midst of the unprecedented lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic

March 24 to May 30, 2020 will be a time that won't be easy for Indians to forget. The intense lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the resilience of the nation, its systems and its people.

