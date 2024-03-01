GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | U.P. police recruitment exam paper leak: How student protests got the government to step in

While the exam was eventually cancelled, the students had to endure plenty of hardships in their journey

March 01, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In February, hundreds of students gathered at Lucknow’s Eco Garden to protest.

Their reason? To demand a re-examination for the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment which was held from February 16 to 18. The students were shocked to hear of reports through social media that the exam paper was leaked.

On February 24, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the exams stand cancelled and that the re-examination would be held within 6 months.

While this came as some relief to the protesting students, it didn’t take away the hardships they endured to get to the examination centres. The exam for 60,244 posts was held in 2,385 centres across all 75 districts of U.P.

Students from several northern States arrived and departed in crammed trains, holding on to every inch of space they could get, if they were lucky enough to get in. For most, who come from rural backgrounds, a government job is seen as a way to lift their families out of poverty.

Reporting: Sandeep Saxena and Mayank Kumar

Video and photos: Sandeep Saxena

Script and production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

