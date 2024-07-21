GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: UP BJP| The inner turmoil within BJP 

In this episode, we discuss the speculated ‘rift’ within the UP BJP in the aftermath of the party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election

Updated - July 21, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Knives are out in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the aftermath of the party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blaming overconfidence for the poor results, while his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, reminding the Chief Minister that the party organisation is the force behind the government and not vice versa.

The remarks, made at the BJP’s State Executive meet on Sunday, have brought the leaders face to face against each other, with Mr. Maurya getting much backing from Delhi.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the state of BJP in Uttar Pradesh from within.

