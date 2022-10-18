Watch | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari owes ₹32,000 crore to an MP for losing weight

A video on an MP who lost 32 kgs to get funds from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A video on an MP who lost 32 kgs to get funds from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya has lost 32 kg of weight in lieu of development in his constituency after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged him to give Rs 1000 crore for development work in his constituency for each kg lost.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya has sportingly accepted the challenge. “I accepted the challenge and I have lost almost 32 kg”, Anil Firojiya said.

Earlier in June Union minister, Mr. Gadkari promised the MP on stage that he would give Rs 1000 crore for development work for each kilo lost.

Speaking to ANI in June, Mr. Firojiya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. Union Miniter Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised."

"If weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, I am ready to continue my fitness regime for the development of the constituency," he said.

The BJP MP said he follows a strict diet chart for weight loss.

Explaining his fitness regime, Mr. Firojiya said, "I wake up 5.30 in the morning and then go for morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between."

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Anil Firojiya said that he accepted the challenge and has lost almost 32 kgs.

"I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him and he was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth Rs 2,300 crores for the region", Anil Firojiya added.

Earlier in February this year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a public event in Ujjain had said, "I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya ji. Once my weight was 135 kg more than that of Firojiya ji. But now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognize me in that photo. I will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each kg he loses."

With inputs from ANI