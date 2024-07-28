GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Union Budget 2024 | What are the political implications?

Watch: Union Budget 2024 | What are the political implications?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the political implications of the Union Budget 2024

Published - July 28, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

In a Budget speech sans poetry but filled with political pragmatism, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her focus on addressing youth unemployment, while also offering special packages to keep crucial allies — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governing Andhra Pradesh, and the Janata Dal (U) in power in Bihar — on her side.

Rising unemployment, the lack of avenues to government jobs, and the leakage of question papers for recruitment exams even when vacancies were announced were all issues that weighed heavily on the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha election. In the Union Budget for this year, therefore, this sector has been addressed via a series of incentive schemes that will, it is hoped, help young, first-time job seekers with finding employment.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran and Yuvasree S

