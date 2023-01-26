HamberMenu
Watch | Top 10 highlights of Republic Day Parade 2023

A video on the standout features of the Republic Day Parade 2023 in Kartavya Path

January 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official, led the Indian Navy’s contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau showcased the ‘Nari Shakti’ in force.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest. This is the first time an Egyptian head of state has been invited to the ceremony. Egyptian Armed Forces took part.

A total of 23 tableaux— 17 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and departments depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress were a part of the parade.

Vande Bharatam — the Nritya Utsav showcase - led by the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence witnessed a cultural performance from artistes from across India. 

Agniveer soldiers from the first batch of the new armed forces Agnipath recruitment scheme took part.

In a first, women personnel were a part of the Border Security Force camel contingent at parade.

An all-women contingent from CRPF, ‘Peacekeepers of the Nation’, participated in the parade. The Force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

The ceremonial 21-gun salute was given using 105 mm Indian Field Guns which replaced the vintage British 25 mm Pounder guns. 

The Indian Air Force presented a spectacular flypast and air display with 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the parade. 

Also read: Republic Day 2023 updates | India celebrates 74th R-Day with vibrant parade on Kartavya Path

Production: Anusha Surendran

Photos: PTI, ANI

Videos: ANI, PIB on Twitter

Republic Day

