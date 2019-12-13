National

Watch | The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women: Forbes 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have been named among the world’s 100 most powerful women by Forbes.

Ms. Sitharaman, a newcomer on the Forbes most powerful women list, is ranked 34th. India’s first female finance minister, Ms. Sitharaman has also served as the country’s defence minister. She is the first female to hold the portfolio full time. Before her, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi briefly took additional charge of the ministry.

