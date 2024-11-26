 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Watch: The story of India’s Constitution

The story of India's Constitution
| Video Credit: The Hindu

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption by the Constituent Assembly of the draft Constitution of India, on November 26, 1949

Published - November 26, 2024 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-five years ago, on November 26, 1949, India finalized a monumental document—the Constitution that would guide the world’s largest democracy.

It was a culmination of years of extraordinary deliberation, vision, and hope, born from the resolve of a newly independent nation. The Indian Constitution wasn’t just a set of laws; it was a bold vision for a nation that had just emerged from the shackles of colonial rule.

But the story didn’t begin in 1949. It started earlier, on December 9, 1946, when the Constituent Assembly gathered for the very first time. We look at the events that led to the day the Constitution came into force, on January 26, 1950.

Script: Shikha Kumari

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Voiceover: Vishnoo Jotshi

Published - November 26, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.