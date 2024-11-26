Watch: The story of India’s Constitution

Seventy-five years ago, on November 26, 1949, India finalized a monumental document—the Constitution that would guide the world’s largest democracy.

It was a culmination of years of extraordinary deliberation, vision, and hope, born from the resolve of a newly independent nation. The Indian Constitution wasn’t just a set of laws; it was a bold vision for a nation that had just emerged from the shackles of colonial rule.

But the story didn’t begin in 1949. It started earlier, on December 9, 1946, when the Constituent Assembly gathered for the very first time. We look at the events that led to the day the Constitution came into force, on January 26, 1950.

Script: Shikha Kumari

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Voiceover: Vishnoo Jotshi