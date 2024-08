Nearly a decade ago, the ‘Made in China’ toys were ruling the Indian market. In the financial year 2011-12, India was importing toys worth US$422.79 million while exporting less than half of this amount.

Yet in just little over a decade, exports at US$523.24 million have not just equalled but overtaken imports at US$517.71 million, registering tremendous growth. But how did this great Indian toy renaissance take place?

Reporting, production and voiceover: Aniket Singh Chauhan