Watch: She left a legacy | The remarkable tale of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy

Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi was a woman who broke barriers in medicine, social reform, and women’s rights in India. Her work laid the foundation for many rights and opportunities women in India enjoy today. Whether it was through her medical practice, her legislative work, or her relentless advocacy for women’s rights, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy’s impact is profound and lasting. In the first episode of this series, we discuss the remarkable story of her life and all her contributions to the country.

Video: Johan Satya Das and Thamodaran B0.

Production: Shika Kumari K