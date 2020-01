In the volatile world of religion in India, Motibar Rahman stands out as a Muslim looking after a Hindu shrine, as his family has done for centuries.

Like his forefathers, Rahman, 73, sweeps the Burha Gosair Than shrine in Assam every morning and lights candles for Lord Shiva, the residing diety.

"Apart from the Hindus, lots of Muslim people also come here and offer prayers. People including the Hindus and Muslims say that their prayers are often fulfilled," he said.