Watch: The legacy of Sitaram Yechury

The Hindu’s senior editors, Sandeep Phukan and Sobhana K. Nair, discuss the late CPI(M) leader’s life in politics

Updated - September 14, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Sandeep Phukan

Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away aged 72 in New Delhi on September 12.

The Hindu’s senior editors, Sandeep Phukan and Sobhana K. Nair, talk about Yechury the person, the highlights of his political career, Yechury the respected Parliamentarian and orator, why he is one of a kind in the world of coalition politics, and his legacy.

Read his obituary here:  Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities  

Video: Sabika Syed, Aniket Chauhan, Vishnoo Jotshi

Production: Aniket Chauhan, Shikha Kumari

Published - September 14, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Communist Party of India -Marxist / Communist Party of India

Collection - 13 stories

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Illustration: R. Rajesh
Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, passes away
The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File.
Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities 
Sobhana K. Nair
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury attends a Left Front rally in Kolkata.
Sitaram Yechury, the quintessential Marxist-Leninist
A. M. Jigeesh
Communist Party of India (CPIM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury during an interaction with The Hindu in Kannur. File
Sitaram Yechury: Political timeline of the lifelong Communist
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Sitaram Yechury 1952-2024
Sitaram Yechury: An affable comrade who played peacemaker in Kerala
S. Anandan
Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024): Life and times in pictures
Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during an interaction with The Hindu in Kannur on April 16, 2024.
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Sitaram Yechury interview | ‘Why is ED not using PMLA in open-and-shut electoral bonds cases?’
S. Anandan
LOK SABHA POLLS 2024
Watch | Sitaram Yechury: ‘INDIA bloc is very viable and strong alternative’
The Hindu Bureau
Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPIM). File
Interview
PM Modi’s speeches sound surreal to people: Sitaram Yechury
Sandeep Phukan
Illustration: R. Rajesh
The sort of police deployment you see now is unprecedented: Sitaram Yechury
Sobhana K. Nair
New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist (PTI12_6_2016_000180B)
Budget relies on a weak database
A file picture of Somnath Chatterjee and his wife with Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata.
Sitaram Yechury on Somnath Chatterjee: ‘Today, we have lost a champion of democracy’
