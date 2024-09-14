Watch: The legacy of Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away aged 72 in New Delhi on September 12.

The Hindu’s senior editors, Sandeep Phukan and Sobhana K. Nair, talk about Yechury the person, the highlights of his political career, Yechury the respected Parliamentarian and orator, why he is one of a kind in the world of coalition politics, and his legacy.

Read his obituary here: Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities

Video: Sabika Syed, Aniket Chauhan, Vishnoo Jotshi

Production: Aniket Chauhan, Shikha Kumari