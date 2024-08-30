GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: The exceptional tale of Captain Lakshmi Sahgal

Subhashini Ali joins us to discuss her mother’s life and legacy and her various contributions to the country’s freedom struggle

Published - August 30, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Watch: The exceptional tale of Captain Lakshmi Sahgal | She Left a Legacy

Captain Lakshmi Sahgal was a healer, a warrior, and a revolutionary who left a lasting mark on India’s fight for independence. She remains an inspiration to generations of Indians, particularly women, who see her as a role model for breaking barriers and fighting for what is right.

Her legacy is one of courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

In the second episode of this series, we discuss the remarkable story of her life and all her contributions to this country.

Script and presentation: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: ThamodharanB, Vishnoo Jotshi, Jude Weston, Zeeshan Akhtar

Watch the first episode: The remarkable tale of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy

She Left a Legacy

