Watch: The exceptional tale of Captain Lakshmi Sahgal | She Left a Legacy

Captain Lakshmi Sahgal was a healer, a warrior, and a revolutionary who left a lasting mark on India’s fight for independence. She remains an inspiration to generations of Indians, particularly women, who see her as a role model for breaking barriers and fighting for what is right.

Her legacy is one of courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

In the second episode of this series, we discuss the remarkable story of her life and all her contributions to this country.

Script and presentation: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: ThamodharanB, Vishnoo Jotshi, Jude Weston, Zeeshan Akhtar

