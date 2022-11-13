India

Watch | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does Supreme Court’s judgement on EWS Reservation mean?

What does Supreme Court’s judgement on EWS Reservation mean?

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on November 7, in a 3:2 majority decision, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections of the society but excludes the ‘poorest of poor’ among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) from its scope.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar we discuss the Supreme Court’s judgement and its upholding of the quota for the Economically weaker sections (EWS) within the general category.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac


