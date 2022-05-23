Watch | Surat & Udaygiri: India’s new indigenous warships

A video on the significance of India’s new indigenous warships - Surat and Udaygiri.

Two indigenous warships of the Indian Navy have been launched concurrently for the first time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched warships Surat and Udaygiri in Mumbai on May 17. He said “these warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world”.

What are the features of INS Surat?

Surat is a Visakhapatnam Class guided-missile destroyer. It is the fourth and last ship of the Indian Navy’s Project 15B destroyers.

What are the features of INS Udaygiri?

Udaygiri is a frigate ship. Frigates are a type of Naval warship that comes below a destroyer. Udaygiri is the third stealth frigate of the Project-17A class.