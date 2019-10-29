Watch: Supreme Court guidelines to prevent borewell mishaps

It has been nearly 10 years since the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of a spate of incidents of children falling into abandoned borewells and issued guidelines to prevent such incidents from recurring. Yet, the guidelines remain on paper.

On October 29, 2019 the body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into an abandoned borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai on Friday evening, was recovered. Rescue operations lasted more than 80 hours.

