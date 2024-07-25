Watch: Supreme Court declines pleas to cancel NEET-UG 2024

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel this year’s NEET-UG medical examination, saying that there is no evidence at the present stage to suggest that a systemic question paper leak had taken place that could disrupt the sanctity of the exam.

The verdict was delivered by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, while adjudicating upon a batch of petitions seeking a re-examination over alleged paper leak and other malpractices. The medical entrance test was held on May 5th, while the results were declared on June 4th.

The Bench on Tuesday dictated the operative part of the judgement in open court underscoring its far-reaching implications for over two million students. A detailed verdict underlying the rationale behind the decision will be released subsequently.

“At the present stage, there is an absence of material to show that the result of the exam stands vitiated. Data produced city wise, centre wise and comparison of results in 2022, 2023 and 2024 do not show a systemic leak of question paper which indicate destruction of the sanctity of the exam”, the Bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reasoned.

The top court however said that it is indisputable that a paper leak took place in Hazaribagh and Patna. Both cases are currently being investigated by the CBI and several arrests have already been made. In fact, the CBI informed the court during the proceedings that only 155 students at these centres were direct beneficiaries of the paper leak.

The verdict seemed to agree with the arguments of the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam that the paper leaks have been localised and not widespread which would justify the cancellation of the exam in its entirety.

The judges also acknowledged that cancelling the exam would have a detrimental impact on the lives of over 23 lakh students, disrupting the admission schedule and potentially affecting the availability of qualified medical professionals in the future. They also highlighted the significant burden a re-test would impose on marginalized students, who would have to face additional expenses and logistical challenges.

However, the court made it clear that if the ongoing CBI probe identifies additional students as beneficiaries of the paper leak, then they will be barred from taking admission.

With the court rejecting the re-test, the counselling process, originally scheduled to start on July 24 as informed by the government in court, can now proceed. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a press conference on Tuesday said that the final results of the medical exam will be announced in two days.

However, the rank tally may now undergo a change with the apex court endorsing a report from IIT Delhi that an “ambiguous” Physics question had only one correct answer and not two “possible answers”. Over 4.20 lakh candidates who selected the incorrection option may now lose the grace marks awarded to them. In a previous hearing, the Court was informed that 44 students had achieved the perfect score of 720 solely owing to this grace mark. Importantly, the court in its order did not follow up on its oral suggestion to forego the negative mark for the wrong answer to this question. A negative mark would mean that students who chose the wrong option will lose a total of five marks.

Some pertinent arguments were advanced by senior advocate Narendar Hooda who appeared for the petitioners in this case. Pressing for a re-test he pointed out that the main accused of the gang behind the paper leak was yet to be arrested. He said the government’s confidence that the leak was limited to Patna and Hazaribagh was unfounded especially since the mobile phones used to relay the leaked question papers had not been recovered.

With the verdict pronounced, there is now a sense of closure for lakhs of NEET students.