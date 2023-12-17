December 17, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated December 18, 2023 12:35 pm IST

The BJP’s choice of the Chief Ministers in the three States --- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh won by the party in the recent Assembly polls has effected a generational shift.

The long deliberations in order to finalise choices for Chief Ministers are pointing to fact that the name chosen will be, like in Uttarakhand with Pushkar Singh Dhami and in Goa with Pramod Sawant, a pointer to BJP’s politics in the next few years.

Results of the Assembly polls came out on December 3 with the BJP brushing off a challenge from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – a big boost to the party ahead of the general election of 2024.

