GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | State polls aftermath | What BJP’s CM picks for 3 states imply?

State polls aftermath | What BJP’s CM picks for 3 states imply?

The BJP will have to make good on its poll promises in the tribal State 

December 17, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The BJP’s choice of the Chief Ministers in the three states --- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh won by the party in the recent Assembly polls has effected a generational shift.

The long deliberations in order to finalise choices for Chief Ministers are pointing to fact that the name chosen will be, like in Uttarakhand with Pushkar Singh Dhami and in Goa with Pramod Sawant, a pointer to BJP’s politics in the next few years.

Results of the Assembly polls came out on December 3 with the BJP brushing off a challenge from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – a big boost to the party ahead of the general election of 2024.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

Related Topics

politics / state politics / India / Rajasthan / Chhattisgarh / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.