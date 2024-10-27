Watch: Southern discomfort with family planning | What’s the reason behind?

Statements on successive days by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin on declining population trends in India’s southern States hasn’t elicited any substantive comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Central government, with the party yet to arrive at a stand on the issue.

Sources in the BJP say that the statements by the Chief Ministers, one of them an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, are being seen as part of the anxieties expressed by southern States with regard to the constitutionally mandated delimitation exercise currently scheduled for 2026, but that a wider consultation on the population policy was yet to happen.

Production: Yuvasree S and Nivedita V