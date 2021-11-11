Watch | Sela Tunnel, world's longest bi-lane road tunnel

11 November 2021 13:03 IST

A video on Sela tunnel, the world's longest bi-lane road tunnel situated near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

This is the Sela Tunnel, the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world. The Sela tunnel is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation at an altitude of 13,800ft near the Indo-China border.

It is being built on the 317km long Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road which connects West Kameng, East Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country.

The Sela tunnel will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang. It will also ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to various locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

