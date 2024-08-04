Watch: SC verdict on SC/ST reservation: What are the political implications?

A seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority judgment on Thursday, held that States have a right to sub-classify Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential List with an objective to provide them ”more” preferential treatment in public employment and education.

Four of the seven judges on the Bench separately said the government should extend the “creamy layer principle” to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, like in the case of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. It was necessary to exclude the affluent individuals or families from the benefits of reservation and make room for the really underprivileged within these classes.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the political implications of the SC’s verdict on SC/ST reservation.