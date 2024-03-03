GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Sandeshkali violence | How it will impact 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss how the arrest of Mr. Shahjahan will impact the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

March 03, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Controversial Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 28 night over an attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate last month.

The Trinamool leader, against whom multiple allegations of land grab and sexual assault have been levelled by villagers at Sandeshkhali, was sent to 10 days in police custody by a court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on February 29.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since the first week of February after villagers staged violent protests seeking action against Mr. Shahjahan and other local Trinamool leaders. While Trinamool leaders Shiboprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, who were facing sexual assault charges, were arrested by the police, Mr. Shahajahan had evaded security agencies till now.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

