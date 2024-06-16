GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: RSS Chief’s Speech | What are its implications on the Sangh Parivar?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss what the speech was all about and its implications for the sangh parivar

Published - June 16, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The formation of the government and distribution of portfolios may have had the imprint of the BJP’s national leadership, but RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Monday — on the “undignified” nature of the Lok Sabha campaign, of humility being the ideal characteristic of a sevak or public servant, and his demand that peace be restored in Manipur soon — hint that the election of the next BJP president will be within the close embrace of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The induction of current BJP president J.P. Nadda into the Union Cabinet, allied to the fact that his term at the helm of the party was only till the end of June, had already pointed to a change in leadership soon. Mr. Bhagwat’s remarks and the nature of the mandate that the BJP got, 32 seats short of a majority, indicate the likelihood of a churn within the Sangh Parivar with regard to the BJP’s leadership.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S

