Watch: Remembering Homai Vyarawala, India’s first female photojournalist

On this World Photographers Day, we celebrate not just the art of photography, but the trailblazers who used their cameras to capture history. Among them stands a remarkable woman, whose lens chronicled the birth of a nation and the evolution of its identity—Homai Vyarawala, India’s first female photojournalist.

Homai Vyarawala, born in December 1913 in Navsari, Gujarat, was a visionary who saw beyond the limitations of her time. In an era when women were seldom seen behind the camera, she dared to step into the world of photojournalism, becoming a pioneer in a field dominated by men. Her journey from a small town in Gujarat to becoming one of the most significant chroniclers of India’s history is a testament to her determination, talent, and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Vyarawala grew up in a Parsi family and pursued her education in Mumbai, where she attended St. Xavier’s College and later, the prestigious JJ School of Arts. It was in Mumbai that she was introduced to photography by her husband, Manekshaw Vyarawala, a photographer for The Times of India. Together, they explored the streets of Mumbai, capturing everyday life, which laid the foundation for her future work.

In 1942, Vyarawala moved to Delhi, the political heart of British India, where her career truly began to flourish. At a time when women were rarely seen in professions dominated by men, Vyarawala carved out a space for herself with her talent and perseverance. She became a familiar sight in Delhi, sari-clad and often traveling across the city on her bicycle, with a camera slung over her shoulder.

Vyarawala’s work gained national fame as she documented some of the most significant events in Indian history. Her photographs are a visual record of India’s transition from colonial rule to independence. Among her most iconic images are the first flag hoisting at the Red Fort on August 15, 1947, the departure of the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and the funerals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Her lens also captured visits from international dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth and U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.

Throughout her career, Vyarawala believed in the importance of timing, composition, and angle in photography. She often remarked that while many photographers might capture the same event, it was the unique moment and angle that made a photograph stand out. This philosophy is evident in her work, where each frame tells a story, not just of the event, but of the emotions and atmosphere surrounding it.

Despite her monumental contributions, Vyarawala remained humble, often downplaying the significance of being India’s first woman photojournalist. She believed that photography was a duty she performed with utmost sincerity and never sought recognition for herself. In 1973, shortly after her husband’s death, she retired from professional photography and settled in Vadodara, Gujarat, where she lived a quiet life until her passing in 2012 at the age of 98.

In recognition of her contributions to Indian photojournalism, Vyarawala was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2011. This honor was a testament to her role in shaping the visual narrative of India’s history.

Vyarawala’s legacy is one of dedication, humility, and an unwavering commitment to capturing the truth. She exemplified a generation that believed in doing the right thing in the right way. Even in her later years, she continued to inspire, her life and work serving as a beacon for future generations of photographers and journalists.

Homai Vyarawala didn’t just document history; she lived it, and through her lens, she ensured that the moments she captured would be remembered forever. Her story is a reminder of the power of perseverance, the importance of seizing the right moment, and the timeless impact of a life dedicated to one’s craft.

