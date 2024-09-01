Watch: Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill | All you need to know

The 126-member Assam Assembly on Thursday (August 29, 2024) passed a Bill to make the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces with the government compulsory.

Terming the bill historic, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government aimed to do away with the Qazi system apart from preventing child marriage among Muslims.

However, opposition parties had decried the decision, terming it ‘discriminatory against the Muslims’ brought in to polarise voters in an election year.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss what the bill entails and the controversy surrounding it.