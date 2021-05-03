Watch | Regional parties have stopped the juggernaut of the BJP, says P. Chidambaram

In a video interview with The Hindu, Mr. Chidambaram says it is possible to roll back the advance of the BJP if the Congress takes wise decisions.

Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram spoke to The Hindu's Resident Editor in Delhi Amit Baruah and Deputy Editor Sandeep Phukan on a wide range of issues: from what the Congress will learn from its defeat in the Assembly Elections to how the current ruling party should tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The Congress had earlier said it will study the results of the Assembly polls “diligently” and undertake course correction, after the party lost in all the States, except Tamil Nadu, where it was part of the winning alliance.