Watch | Ram Jethmalani through the years

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away at 7.45 a.m. on September 8, 2019. He was 95 and he died days before his 96th birthday on September 14.

He was the Law Minister twice, criminal lawyer, jurist, teacher, litigant and parliamentarian. He has served as Chairman of Bar Council of India.

He obtained a law degree at the age of 17 and started practising law in Karachi until the partition of India, following which he moved to Bombay.

He married Durga at the age of eighteen and later married lawyer Ratna Shahani in 1952. He had two sons and two daughters- Janak, Shobha, Rani and Mahesh.

He was chosen to be a part of former President S.D. Sharma's cabinet in 1992. He has served as a Union Minister for Law and Urban Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet.

A Rajya Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he never shied away from criticising the party leadership. This led to him being expelled in 2013 from the primary membership of the party for six years for “breach of discipline”.

Mr. Jethmalani has fought several high-profile cases during his legal careerHe has defended former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani in the hawala scam case, stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the assassins of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Leaders across political and social spectrum joined in to pay tributes to the former Union Law Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected the contributions of Mr. Jethmalani to both the Court and Parliament while condoling his demise. President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of Ram Jethmalani, a "person of great erudition and intellect".

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani, a well known lawyer, and daughter Shobha, who is based in the U.S.