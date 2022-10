A video on Ashwini Vaishnaw’s comments on the Vande Bharat Express suffering damage after hitting cattle

Twice this week, the newly launched Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Gandhinagar struck cattle.

On October 6, the Gandhinagar-bound train struck four buffaloes near Ahmedabad and its cone had to be replaced. The next day, the train hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat, resulting in minor damage to the train’s nose panel.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said collision with cattle on the tracks is unavoidable and this has been kept in mind while designing the semi-high-speed train.

