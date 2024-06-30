GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition | What are the implications?

Watch: Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition | What are the implications?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the implications of Rahul Gandhi donning the role of the Leader of Opposition after nearly a decade

Published - June 30, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has assumed the role of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the lower House of the Parliament – a position that lay vacant for a decade since no singular party had numbers equalling a tenth of the total strength of the Lok Sabha which has conventionally been the requirement to lay claim to the post.

Since the Opposition in the Indian Parliament comprises multiple parties with divergent ideologies and agendas, the role of the LoP is fraught with challenges.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S

Lok Sabha / Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

