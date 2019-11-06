Watch | Posters of Navjot Sidhu, Imran Khan put up in Amritsar to thank them for Kartapur corridor

Hoardings of former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were put up in Punjab's Amritsar.

The posters Of of the Indian politician and Pakistan Prime MInister were put up to thank the two for their contributions towards the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Some posters read, "Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for opening the Kartarpur Corridor."

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, ahead of the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor this week.