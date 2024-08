Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagging of the issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), albeit now termed a “secular civil code”, may be seen as his attempt at trying to complete the third big core issue of the Sangh Parivar after the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370, but even within the BJP, this move will not be without complications.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the politics behind PM Modi’s secular civil code push.