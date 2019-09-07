Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module lost communication with the ground station during the powered descent leading to huge disappointment.

“Communication has been lost. I could see the anxiety on your faces. There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you,” he said.

Communication was lost with the Vikram lander as it was at the altitude of about 2 km. Data is being analysed, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said.

Also Read PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief

“Let's hope for the best,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told those gathered at the ISRO communication centre — scientists, invitees and schoolchildren.

Vikram’s touchdown was scheduled between 1.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. And the rollout of the rover Pragyan was to happen between 5.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m.